Bulgarian-Registered Тruck with 25 Migrants Crashed in Northern Macedonia

Bulgarian-Registered Тruck with 25 Migrants Crashed in Northern Macedonia

A Bulgarian-registered truck crashed near the northern Macedonian town of Kumanovo, local police reported. This was reported by the local site mkd.mk.

It turned out that 25 refugees traveled in the lorry trailer. They were injured and transported to hospital.

The incident occurred on the road from St. Nicholas to Kumanovo near the village of Gradishte. The Macedonian Interior Ministry said 15 of the refugees were from Afghanistan, nine were from Pakistan and one was Iraqi. Seven are underage.

The hospital in Kumanovo reported that one of the victims was in serious condition and had to be transported to a trauma centre in Skopje.

According to local authorities, the group illegally entered northern Macedonia from Greece. The truck's driver escaped. 

