Weather Forecast: Rain in the Evening throughout the Country
After temporary clearing up of the sky, later today clouds will come back from the west. There will be rain in the evening over the north-western regions, and during the night in many other places throughout the country.
Wind from the south and south-west will become stronger, especially in the eastern part of the country, with temperatures rising. Maximum temperatures will be between 9°C and 14°C; in the regions adjacent to the northern slopes of mountains, as well as in South-east Bulgaria, temperatures will reach 17°C, while in Sofia they will be up to 15°C. The atmospheric pressure is lower than the average for November and it will further drop during the day.
This is the National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.
