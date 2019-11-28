Death Toll in Albania Rises to 35
The number of the victims of the earthquake in Albania has reached 35, BNR reported, quoting TASS. The agency cites official data published on the website of the Albanian Daily News. According to the newspaper, nearly 45 people have been pulled out from the ruins of the buildings so far. Rescue operations continue.
Hundreds of people were affected by the massive 6.4-magnitude earthquake on Richter that shook Albania on Tuesday.
