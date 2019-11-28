Death Toll in Albania Rises to 35

Society » INCIDENTS | November 28, 2019, Thursday // 09:42| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Death Toll in Albania Rises to 35 emsc-csem.org

The number of the victims of the earthquake in Albania has reached 35, BNR reported, quoting TASS. The agency cites official data published on the website of the Albanian Daily News. According to the newspaper, nearly 45 people have been pulled out from the ruins of the buildings so far. Rescue operations continue.

Hundreds of people were affected by the massive 6.4-magnitude earthquake on Richter that shook Albania on Tuesday.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Albania, death toll, Earthquake
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria