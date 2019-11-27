Severe Bus Accident in Nepal - Bus Fell into a Gorge, at least 17 People Were Killed

November 27, 2019, Wednesday
Severe Bus Accident in Nepal - Bus Fell into a Gorge, at least 17 People Were Killed

At least 18 people were killed after a bus skidded off the road and fell into gorge in Sandhikharka area in Nepal, authorities said. Rescuers search the steep terrain for survivors.

The bus was traveling from Arghakhanchi west from Kathmandu to the southern city of Butwal when it skidded off the road and fell down 400 meters into a gorge at Kalakhola.

At least 17 people were killed 12 others were taken to hospital but it is unknown if there were any more passengers on the bus.

The bus driver and two babies are among the victims.

Authorities said they were investigating the cause of the crash.

