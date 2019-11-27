A Bank Employee Misappropriated BGN 1 Million from Customer Accounts

The District Prosecutor's Office in Bulgaria’s Black Sea coastal city of Varna detained a bank employee for up to 72 hours for the misappropriation of nearly BGN 1 million, the press office of the Appellate Prosecutor's Office in Varna said on November 27.

The 38-year-old banking specialist at a branch of a Bulgarian bank in Varna has been detained for up to 72 hours by a decree of the prosecutor on duty at the District Prosecutor's Office in Varna. Nevena J. has been prosecuted for the misappropriation of nearly BGN 1 million, with a large part of the amount coming from depositors' accounts with the bank. The crime is particularly large.

The funds were transferred to a man from Montana whom the bank employee met on the Internet. For three years of online relationship, Nevena J. sent the misappropriated funds to the man in parcels through a courier company. In addition, she and her father made loans, the money from which were also sent to the man, as well as the funds from the saving accounts of her two parents. The first funds she sent to her Internet friend were from personal savings.

There was not a single live meeting between the banker and the man from Montana, who presented himself as Miroslav Mihailov in the Internet conversations. This is not the real name of the man to whom Nevena sent a total of BGN 970,000 for the three years of their relationship.

Nevena explained to investigators that the money was needed from her internet friend to solve financial problems with loan sharks. She only had three photographs of him. She sent the money to somebody called Sergei, who was supposedly a cousin of the online friend.

The pre-trial proceeding will look into how the amounts from the saving accounts of the bank's clients were appropriated, how they were sent, and also received by a person with a different name on the ID card.

Varna District Prosecutor's Office will file a motion at the Varna District Court for remand of the accused Nevena J, BNT reported.