Two Men Have Been Arrested for Preparing for a Jihadist Attack in the Netherlands
Crime | November 27, 2019, Wednesday // 17:02| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Police officers in the Netherlands have arrested two men suspected of preparing a jihadist attack using belts with explosives and one or more car bombs, according to the National Prosecutor's Office of the Netherlands, quoted by the Associated Press.
According to the release, the arrested, aged 20 and 34, were detained by counterterrorism units yesterday. They are suspected of planning an attack, but the exact target is unclear.
The homes of the two men were searched, but no explosives or firearms were found.
