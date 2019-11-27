A Car Bomb Killed 17 People in Syria

Seventeen people were killed near a Syrian city near the border with Turkey in a car bomb attack, the Turkish Defense Ministry said, quoted by Reuters.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense said that the attack was carried out by fighters from the Syrian Kurdish People's Defense Units.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the ministry said more than 20 others were wounded in the explosion in the village of Tal Half, near the city of Ras al-Ayn, Voa News reported.

Turkish-backed forces have taken control of the area. Ankara considers the People's Defense Units a terrorist organization.

