More than 570 People Were Evacuated in the Italian Piedmont Region due to the Rains

At least 571 people have been evacuated in the northern Italian region of Piedmont due to torrential rains. This was reported in Twitter by the regional civil protection service.

Since the start of heavy rains, 154 roads have become impassable in the area so far, and 395 people have been cut off from the world, the release said. Yesterday, Governor Alberto Cirio said he intends to ask the central government to introduce a state of emergency in Piedmont.

There is heavy rainfall in other parts of Italy too. The highest red danger code has been issued for the Italian of region Emilia-Romagna. The same applies to some parts of Lombardy and Veneto.

Heavy rainfall has caused many rivers in northern Italy to burst their banks. Of particular concern is the high water level in the Po River, which flows through the Padan Plain.

On Sunday, part of the “Madonna del Monte” highway viaduct on the A6 Torino-Savona motorway in northern Italy collapsed due to rain and mud, but no casualties were reported.