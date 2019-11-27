EC Is Asking for more Information about Public Procurement and Concession Rules in Bulgaria

The European Commission has taken action against four countries over their national rules of public procurement and concessions, BNR reported.

Brussels has sent opinions to Czechia and Poland that their national legislations are not in conformity with Union public procurement and concession rules. The EC has also sent letters of formal notice to Bulgaria and Italy asking for more information on the two countries’ national rules implementing Union legislation in these spheres. Each country has 2 months to answer. After that the EC will decide whether to continue the procedure against this country and Italy, and whether it will bring action against Czechia and Poland at the EU Court of Justice.