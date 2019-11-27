EC Is Asking for more Information about Public Procurement and Concession Rules in Bulgaria

Politics | November 27, 2019, Wednesday // 16:53| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: EC Is Asking for more Information about Public Procurement and Concession Rules in Bulgaria www.pixabay.com

The European Commission has taken action against four countries over their national rules of public procurement and concessions, BNR reported.

Brussels has sent opinions to Czechia and Poland that their national legislations are not in conformity with Union public procurement and concession rules. The EC has also sent letters of formal notice to Bulgaria and Italy asking for more information on the two countries’ national rules implementing Union legislation in these spheres. Each country has 2 months to answer. After that the EC will decide whether to continue the procedure against this country and Italy, and whether it will bring action against Czechia and Poland at the EU Court of Justice. 

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EC, Bulgaria, information, public procurement, concessions
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria