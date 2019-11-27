The Portfolio of Mariya Gabriel Will Be Renamed

The future tasks of Commissioner Mariya Gabriel will be expanded, and her portfolio will be renamed, President-elect of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, told the European Parliament today.

Culture and education are what link our history with our future. This is what makes us unique. Our soul, our culture, our diversity, our heritage. And I know that with Mariya Gabriel it is in safe hands,” Ursula von der Leyen said. 

In the future, Gabriel will be responsible for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, BTA reports. Initially, it was envisaged that the Bulgarian representative in the European Commission would be the European Commissioner for Innovation and Youth. Gabriel's responsibilities will now include cultural and sport issues.

