Programming, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity - Leading Topics at Global Tech Summit

More than 2,500 software developers and IT professionals are expected to attend this year's Global Tech Summit, which will be held on December 10-12 at the National Palace of Culture. The largest technology forum in Eastern Europe, unites the specialized programming conferences and new Java2Days, CodeMonsters and AI&SmartTech technologies are, forming the largest event in programming and technology in the country.

Java2Days is the first Java technology conference not only in Bulgaria but also in the region. The event has an 11-year history, the 2nd largest in Europe and the 3rd in the world. Java2Days is the inspiration for creating other such events, expanding the technology community and promoting Java technologies.

CodeMonsters is again a conference on technology development trends and trends, but without those in the Java2Days scope. Migrating applications to the cloud, automated testing, keeping anonymity in blockchain, writing applications for Alexa, modern C ++, maintaining legacy applications, protecting mobile applications are just some of the topics included in the program.

AI & SmartTech is an event for developers and IT professionals in the fields of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, large data processing and the latest innovative technologies.

The program includes over 110 sessions - lectures, workshops, discussions with leading experts from IBM, Oracle, Google, Microsoft, VMware, Uber, Dassault Systemes, RedHat, Eclipse Foundation and more. The leading themes of the 2019 developer events are cybersecurity, secure code generation and privacy protection.

Global Tech Summit is also the first independent global forum to announce free entry to anyone wishing to meet world-renowned industry names and become part of the largest software developer community during the event. This is possible by requesting a special ticket called the “Explorer Pass”.

During the official launch, world-renowned executives will present the future of software development - from the entry of artificial intelligence to security challenges, IoT (Internet of Things). Visitors will then have the opportunity to engage in various technology discussions that present topics such as the future of leading technologies and platforms for software development, secure code generation, blockchain, autonomous vehicle software development, smart technologies, chatbots and more.

The program also includes panels with leading HR experts, who will be able to directly ask their questions and get information on how to select CV applicants, what is most important during the interview, what are the bonus schemes and, of course, top tips for successful development in the technology industry.

Entrepreneurs are expected to have discussions with executives from leading technology companies as well as Silicon Valley investors. As part of the event, the Startup World Cup Sofia competition will be held and the winner will have the opportunity to compete in the San Francisco Finals and grab the grand prize of $ 1 million.

Participants in the startup race will have the opportunity to compete for other awards, which will be provided and provided through the Innovation Center and the affiliate network.

The events also give access to the special "Community Zone", "Tools & Platforms" and #JobsAhead. The Community Zone is a place where visitors can get acquainted with representatives of technology communities at home and abroad, meet with like-minded people and expand their contacts. Tools & Platfoms will allow visitors to test different development tools and enhance their professional knowledge. #JobsAhead is a career development area where visitors will be able to learn about open positions and job opportunities at software companies' stands.

Registration is open on the sites of each of the individual events - Java2Days, CodeMonsters and AI & Smart Tech. For ease of reference, registrations are also accepted by e-mail: contact-gts@innovationcenter.tech Followers of the events on Facebook and Twitter have the opportunity to declare attendance or to be further informed through direct messages.