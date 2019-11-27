Japanese Scientists Developed a Spray-On “Artificial Skin” (VIDEO)

November 27, 2019
www.pixabay.com

In Japan, scientists have developed technology to create spray-on “artificial skin” that could be used to conceal moles and other facial blemishes, Asahi reported.

The product, manufactured by Japanese cosmetics company Kao Corporation is called ‘est,’ and will be available as a liquid spray that forms into an artificial skin when it makes contact with human skin from December 4th. 

The artificial skin is a thin layer of small liquid fibers that adhere into a thin membrane of around one thousandth of a millimeter.

The fibers form a thinner bond at the edges of the area they’re sprayed on, which helps the membrane blend in with a person’s natural skin, Daily Mail reported.
 

Japan, scientists, artificial skin, Kao Corporation
