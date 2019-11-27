New York Banned Flavoured E-Cigarettes

The New York City Council almost unanimously voted to ban flavoured e-cigarettes, CNBC reported. 42 council members voted in favoуr of this decision. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced he intends to sign the bill.

In the United States, the number of deaths from pulmonary diseases caused by smoking electronic cigarettes has reached 40. More than 2,000 people suffer from lung related diseases.

Previously, the Massachusetts Legislature also approved a bill to ban e-cigarettes. If the governor of Massachusetts signs the document and it becomes law, Massachusetts will be the first state in the country to completely ban flavoured e-cigarettes on federal level.

“New York City is finally addressing a public health crisis which has been mounting for years while state and local governments across the nation did next to nothing. We are finally taking action to address the resurgence of youth nicotine addiction caused by e-cigarette usage,” City Council Health Committee Chair Mark Levine, who introduced the legislation, said in a statement Tuesday. “With this vote, the City Council is moving to ban the fruity, minty, candy-like flavors of e-cigarettes which were clearly designed to appeal to young people in the first place.”, CNBC reported.