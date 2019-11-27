Angela Merkel Defended NATO's Preservation

Maintaining NATO is of paramount importance to Germany, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said today after French President Emmanuel Macron earlier declared the "brain death" of the pact, BNR reported, citing Reuters.

"The preservation of NATO is in our very own interest today, more strongly than during the Cold War — or at least as strongly as during the Cold War," Merkel told MPs. Merkel added that it’s “right for us to work for this alliance and take on more responsibility.”

"Because, as the Foreign Minister said yesterday, Europe cannot defend itself alone at the moment; we rely on this trans-Atlantic alliance." the Chancellor stressed.

She added that Berlin would meet the requirement to devote 2% of its GDP to defense beyond 2030.

Yesterday, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said NATO was alive and stressed that the Alliance's political unity must be secured.