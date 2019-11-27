The EP Approved the Composition of the New European Commission

Bulgaria: The EP Approved the Composition of the New European Commission www.pixabay.com

MEPs from the European Parliament approved the new Commissioners, presented to plenary by Commission President-elect von der Leyen on Wednesday, European Parliament press service announced.

MEPs approved the new Commission with 461 votes in favour, 157 against & 89 abstentions

The vote put an end to the lengthy process of selecting a proposed team of commissioners. Its purpose was to ensure that the EU's executive body has the democratic legitimacy to act in the interests of European citizens.

MEPs elected Ursula von der Leyen to chair the European Commission back in July. From late September to mid-November, parliamentary committees held hearings for each of the candidates to determine whether he/she was appropriate for the proposed post.

On 21 November, political group leaders and European Parliament President David Sassoli agreed that the evaluation process was over and that the EP was ready to hold the final plenary vote.

The new commission will  take office on 1 December for five years.

