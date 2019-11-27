A Powerful Explosion at a Chemical Plant in the United States, there Are Injured

A massive explosion at a chemical plant in Port Neches, Texas on Wednesday caused the evacuation of residents in the area, BNR reported.

"Please note that there is a mandatory evacuation for everyone within half a mile of the TPC Group plant in Port Neches," a fire department official in the area reported.

The blast took place shortly after 1:00 a.m. local time at a plant belonging to the TPC Group and was felt up to 30 miles away. At least two workers were injured as a result of a powerful explosion at the plant.

"There is search and rescue inside the plant but there is also damage to nearby homes so we'll be going door to door checking on these people and their homes," Crystal Holmes, captain at the Jefferson County sheriff's office said, BBC reported.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office confirmed the blast and noted the cause of the explosion is still unknown. 

Eyewitness Twitter videos show a large fire engulfing the TPC Group's chemical plant, located about 150 miles east of Houston.

The plant can produce 408,233 tonnes of chemicals, according to the company's website.

