38% of Worldwide Cross-Border Shipments Are from China

China's postal items represent 38 percent of cross-border parcels worldwide. Chinese post offices have handled cross-border e-commerce shipments worth 350 billion yuan ($ 50 billion), according to Ma Junsheng, head of the State Post Bureau, at the 2019 Universal Postal Union Global Conference on Cross-border Cooperation in an E-commerce World held in the coastal Chinese city of Xiamen.

"The Universal Postal Union postal network is the main channel for cross-border e-commerce shipments," said Aili Liu, chairman of China Post Group.

Post is becoming the primary option for cross-border e-commerce logistics due to its wide coverage, low cost and efficiency, said Zhang Ronglin, vice general manager of the China Post Group. Chinese customs' data show that post offices accounted for 70 percent of worldwide cross-border parcel shipments in 2018.

International railways are the basis of China's cross-border land transport, delivering more than 10 million shipments to 24 countries across Europe, according to the China Post Group.

