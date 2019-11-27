UN Secretary General Praises Germany's Climate Policies

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres met with Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin and praised German government policy on "climate" as an "example", DPA reported.

"You have set an example of moral responsibility and for a sense of accountability for the fate of the world in this area," he said. Guterres said. "This is an extremely important contribution to the fight against climate change," he added, hoping that other countries would follow the example of Germany.

The UN chief, however, warned that the fight against climate change has not yet been won and emphasized the fact that harmful greenhouse gas emissions have reached a new record. Guterres also said that people have not even managed to reduce the rate of increase, expressing concern that the targets set in the Paris Climate Agreement would not be met.