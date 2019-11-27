UN Secretary General Praises Germany's Climate Policies

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 27, 2019, Wednesday // 10:59| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: UN Secretary General Praises Germany's Climate Policies YouTube/PBS Newshour

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres met with Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin and praised German government policy on "climate" as an "example", DPA reported.

"You have set an example of moral responsibility and for a sense of accountability for the fate of the world in this area," he said. Guterres said. "This is an extremely important contribution to the fight against climate change," he added, hoping that other countries would follow the example of Germany.

The UN chief, however, warned that the fight against climate change has not yet been won and emphasized the fact that harmful greenhouse gas emissions have reached a new record. Guterres also said that people have not even managed to reduce the rate of increase, expressing concern that the targets set in the Paris Climate Agreement would not be met.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: António Guterres, Angela Merkel, climate, Germany
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria