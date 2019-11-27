Explosion and Fire at Pirogov Hospital, Тwo Patients Were Killed

An oxygen bottle exploded and sparked a fire at Pirogov Hospital tonight at 4 a.m. in the morning, two people were killed and another 100 people were evacuated, the Interior Ministry reported.

According to initial data, there are also two police officers who were gassed, Nova TV adds.

Before the fire broke out, there was an explosion of a gas cylinder in one of the hospital rooms in the internal diseases department.

According to unconfirmed information, the victims were seriously ill stationary patients.

The incident was reported at the Sofia Fire Department's operations centre.

Eight fire brigades were immediately dispatched, along with a rescue team and equipment. They managed to put down the fire about 25 minutes after the outbreak. The teams’ work on location continues.