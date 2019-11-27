Bulgarian Cinema Legend Stefan Danailov Died at the Age of 76

At the age of 76, the legend of Bulgarian cinema Stefan Danailov died. For a month he was in the intensive care unit of the Military Medical Academy, where he was put in medically induced coma.

The MMA confirmed that despite the efforts of the doctors, Danailov died at 00:15 this night.

Stefan Danailov is the recipient of numerous international awards, "Askeer" awards and "Stara Planina" and "Golden Age" awards. He was Former Minister of Culture. Danailov was also BSP Deputy Chairman.

Stefan Danailov was born on 9th December 1942.

He consequently stars in over 100 Bulgarian and foreign film productions, including the Bulgarian classic “At each kilometer” (1969). He has been part of the ensemble of the National Theatre from 1979 until his death. Starting in 1994, Danailov has been actively starring in many productions of Italian Rai TV. The actor has been teaching acting at the Bulgarian Theatre Academy since 1988 and in 1996 he becomes a professor at the institution.



Apart from his roles in plays and movies, Stefan Danailov was also an MP in the 39th National Assembly from the quota of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP). As such, he was member of the parliamentary committee on culture.