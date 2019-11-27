6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Shook Greece
November 27, 2019, Wednesday
A 6.1 magnitude earthquake shook Crete this morning, the European Seismological Institute reported.
The earthquake was felt at 9.23am this morning with an epicentre 48 km west of Platanos and 272 km south of Athens, at a depth of 55 km.
There is no information on casualties and destruction so far.
