Israel Hits the Gaza Strip again (VIDEO)
Israel struck a series of military targets in the Gaza Strip Wednesday night in response to rockets fired by a Palestinian enclave, the AFP quoted the Israeli army.
“Fighter jets struck a number of Hamas terror targets in the southern Gaza Strip,” an army statement said early Wednesday.
It claims that a weapons production depot and underground infrastructure are among the attacked sites.
At least two Hamas sites have been hit, plus another on the Islamic Jihad allied group, a source from Gaza's security forces said.
There are reports of any casualties.
JUST HAPPENED: Children in Southern Israel run to bomb shelters as Iron Dome intercepts rocket above them.— Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) November 26, 2019
Israel is dealing with terrorists in #Gaza that target civilians! pic.twitter.com/JoYsJUReNV
