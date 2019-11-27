Israel Hits the Gaza Strip again (VIDEO)

Israel struck a series of military targets in the Gaza Strip Wednesday night in response to rockets fired by a Palestinian enclave, the AFP quoted the Israeli army.

“Fighter jets struck a number of Hamas terror targets in the southern Gaza Strip,” an army statement said early Wednesday.

It claims that a weapons production depot and underground infrastructure are among the attacked sites.

At least two Hamas sites have been hit, plus another on the Islamic Jihad allied group, a source from Gaza's security forces said.

There are reports of any casualties.