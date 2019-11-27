Albania: The Government Has Declared Wednesday, 27 November Day of Mourning for the Country's Earthquake Victims

November 27, 2019, Wednesday
The Albanian government has declared Wednesday, 27 November a day of mourning for the country's earthquake victims, the Associated Press reported.

Flags will be flown at half-staff in memory of the dead. Schools will also be closed.

20 people were killed in the devastating earthquake that shook Albania on November 25th.

The next two days - November 28-29, are national holidays in Albania - Independence Day and The Liberation Day.

Neighboring Kosovo, which has an ethnic Albanian majority population, also declared Wednesday a mourning day, AP reported.

