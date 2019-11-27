Albania: The Government Has Declared Wednesday, 27 November Day of Mourning for the Country's Earthquake Victims
World | November 27, 2019, Wednesday // 09:48| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The Albanian government has declared Wednesday, 27 November a day of mourning for the country's earthquake victims, the Associated Press reported.
Flags will be flown at half-staff in memory of the dead. Schools will also be closed.
20 people were killed in the devastating earthquake that shook Albania on November 25th.
The next two days - November 28-29, are national holidays in Albania - Independence Day and The Liberation Day.
Neighboring Kosovo, which has an ethnic Albanian majority population, also declared Wednesday a mourning day, AP reported.
- » Israel Hits the Gaza Strip again (VIDEO)
- » The Times: Turkey Starts Testing C-400 against US F-16
- » Donald Trump Donates his Salary for the Third Quarter of 2019 to Fight the Opioid Epidemic
- » Death Toll in Albania Rises to 14
- » Canada to Pay $ 900 Million in Compensation for Victims of Sexual Harassment in the Military
- » Bloody Protests in Iran: There Are at least 143 Killed