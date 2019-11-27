Weather Forecast: Mostly Sunny with Clouds in Some Places

November 27, 2019, Wednesday
The weather in most of the country today will be sunny and temporarily cloudy at some places. 

The weather over the western part of the Danube Plain will stay cloudy and foggy In the afternoon, there will be new clouds which will gradually cover the entire country over the next night. There will be almost no wind. The maximum temperatures are expected to be between 9° and 14°. The atmospheric pressure will slightly increase and get closer to the average for November.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.

