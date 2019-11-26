A Man Was Killed in the Borisova Garden Today
Crime | November 26, 2019, Tuesday // 19:45| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Crime
The incident was reported to the police at 3.10 pm on November 26. According to initial reports, after a scandal broke out between two men, aged 33 and 48, the younger man fatally wounded the older man, who died at the scene.
As a result of rapid police actions, the suspect was arrested.
Forensic experts are conducting examination on the scene. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated on the case, BNT reported.
