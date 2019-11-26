A Man Was Killed in the Borisova Garden Today

Crime | November 26, 2019, Tuesday // 19:45| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: A Man Was Killed in the Borisova Garden Today www.pixabay.com

The incident was reported to the police at 3.10 pm on November 26. According to initial reports, after a scandal broke out between two men, aged 33 and 48, the younger man fatally wounded the older man, who died at the scene.

As a result of rapid police actions, the suspect was arrested.

Forensic experts are conducting examination on the scene. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated on the case, BNT reported.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Borisova Garden, killed, scandal
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria