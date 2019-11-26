BNR: Bulgarians Are Afraid to Start their own Business

The level of entrepreneurship in Bulgaria for 2018/2019 has been growing. The percentage of Bulgarians who decided to start their own business was 6 percent, shows the third national report of the Global Entrepreneurship Monitoring. Bulgaria ranks first in terms of established business for over 3.5 years in the ranking and already has mature entrepreneurs with good potential for development and support of the entrepreneurial ecosystem, the analysis points out, BNR reported.

But despite the increase in entrepreneurial activity in the initial phase, Bulgaria remains among the countries with the lowest levels of entrepreneurial activity, with an average of 26% for the EU. Only in Bulgaria, Poland, the Netherlands and Spain this figure is below 10%.