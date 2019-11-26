New Strong Earthquake in Albania
Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 26, 2019, Tuesday // 18:17| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Another strong earthquake shook Albania. 4.7 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale occured shortly after 3pm local time.
The quake was also felt in Skopje.
The epicentre is in the Adriatic, 32 kilometers northwest of Tirana.
Albania was hit earlier this morning by a strong 6.4 magnitude earthquake that killed at least 15 people. About 600 were injured, some in serious condition.
Earlier today a massive 6.4 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale has hit the Adriatic coast of Albania. The epicentre of the quake was 10.2 km from Shijak.
- » A Dead Deer with 7 kg of Plastic Waste in its Stomach Was Found in Thailand
- » Code Orange Warning of Heavy Rain Issued for Burgas Region
- » The UN Wants Urgent Measures to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions
- » Strong Earthquake Registered in Bosnia and Herzegovina
- » 6.4 Earthquake in Albania, it Was also Felt in Bulgaria
- » NIMH: The Weather Will Stay Cloudy and Rainy