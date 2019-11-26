New Strong Earthquake in Albania

November 26, 2019, Tuesday
Another strong earthquake shook Albania. 4.7 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale occured shortly after 3pm local time. 

The quake was also felt in Skopje.

The epicentre is in the Adriatic, 32 kilometers northwest of Tirana.

Albania was hit earlier this morning by a strong 6.4 magnitude earthquake that killed at least 15 people. About 600 were injured, some in serious condition.

