New Strong Earthquake in Albania

Another strong earthquake shook Albania. 4.7 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale occured shortly after 3pm local time.

The quake was also felt in Skopje.

The epicentre is in the Adriatic, 32 kilometers northwest of Tirana.

Albania was hit earlier this morning by a strong 6.4 magnitude earthquake that killed at least 15 people. About 600 were injured, some in serious condition.

Earlier today a massive 6.4 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale has hit the Adriatic coast of Albania. The epicentre of the quake was 10.2 km from Shijak.