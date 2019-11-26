At least 39 People Died after Several Days of Heavy Rainfall in the Democratic Republic of the Congo
www.pixabay.com
At least 39 people died last night in the Democratic Republic of the Congo after several days of heavy rainfall, the France press and the Associated Press reported.
The victims were killed in landslides and floods. Their number may increase. There is also severe material damage, partly due to poor construction and soil erosion.
