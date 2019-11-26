The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry Allocates BGN 200,000 for Albania
novinite.bg
The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry allocates BGN 200,000 to help Albania repair the damage from the earthquake. This was announced by Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva on the occasion of the worst earthquake in the country since 1979.
She also announced that 30 of our rescuers and equipment are traveling to Tirana.
So far there is no information about injured Bulgarian citizens.
