Bulgaria: Donald Trump Donates his Salary for the Third Quarter of 2019 to Fight the Opioid Epidemic novinite.bg

President Donald Trump is donating his salary for the third quarter of this year to help to tackle the opioid substance use crisis in the United States, the Associated Press reported.

The sum of $ 100,000 will be donated to the budget of the Assistant Secretary of Health, who is responsible for federal health programs and agencies.

The White House says the funds are being earmarked "to continue the ongoing fight against the opioid crisis."

Trump has made tackling the misuse of opioids an administration priority. More than 70,000 Americans died in 2017 from drug overdoses, the bulk of them involving opioids.

There is a legal requirement for Trump to receive a presidential salary, but he has promised to donate it to various useful causes, the AP notes.

