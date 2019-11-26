NSI: ‘Information and Communication’ Section Turnover Index Grew by 3.2% for the Third Quarter of 2019

The turnover indices in services cover the activities included in sections ‘Transportation, storage and post’, ‘Information and communication’ and ‘Other business services’.

According to the preliminary data in the third quarter of 2019 total turnover index in section ‘Transportation, storage and post’, calculated on the basis of seasonally adjusted data, decreased by 0.6% compared to the second quarter of 2019. A decrease was registered in Warehousing and support activities for transportation (3.4%). The greatest growth was in Air transport - by 3.1% and Water transport - by 2.7%.

The total turnover index for section ‘Information and communication’ increased by 3.2% compared to the second quarter of 2019. The largest increase was seen in Motion picture, video and TV programme production, music publishing activities (18.1%) and Publishing activities (9.2%). A decline was reported in Telecommunications - by 1.4%.

In ‘Other business services’ the highest increase in comparison with the previous quarter was registered in Advertising and market research - by 8.4% and Office administrative, office support and other business support activities - by 6.6%. A decrease was seen in Other professional, scientific and technical activities - by 11.0% and Legal, accounting and management consultancy activities - by 6.4%.

During the third quarter of 2019 the total turnover index, working day adjusted, in section ‘Transportation, storage and post’ increased by 6.0% compared to the same quarter of 2018. A rise was observed in all activities in the sector while the highest growth was registered in Water transport - by 53.4%. 

The total working day adjusted turnover index in section ‘Information and communication’ increased by 17.2% compared to the third quarter of 2018. The largest was the increase in Motion picture, video and TV programme production, music publishing activities (40.2%) and Computer programming, consultancy and related activities (27.5%).

In ‘Other business services’ the turnover indices were higher in comparison with the third quarter of 2018. The highest growth was in Office administrative, office support and other business support activities - by 28.3%, Other professional, scientific and technical activities - by 19.1% and Cleaning activities - by 17.9%

The Full report can be found here.

