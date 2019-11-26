Police Officers Detained Two Bulgarians for Skimming Fraud
Crime | November 26, 2019, Tuesday // 15:20| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Portuguese police say they have detained two Bulgarians who installed micro cameras and other devices in ATM cash terminals to obtain bank card data, for subsequent cloning and cash withdrawals, according to the Portuguese news agency The Portugal News.
The Bulgarians were arrested near a mall in Lisbon. The detained are 42 and 26 years old, and have illegally obtained about 13,000 euros.
They seized skimming devices, micro cameras and tools for assembling/manufacturing devices, counterfeit cards and card data.
- » Thieves Stole Antique Jewelry worth about 1 Billion Euros from a Museum in Dresden
- » Spanish Law Enforcement Seized a Submarine Loaded with more than 2 Tonnes of Cocaine
- » Тhieves Robbed a Jewelry Store in Sofia
- » 16 People Have Been Found Locked in a Trailer on a Ferry Traveling to Ireland
- » Bulgarian Woman Killed in Madrid
- » 10 People Arrested in Sofia for Drug Distribution