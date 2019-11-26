Police Officers Detained Two Bulgarians for Skimming Fraud

Portuguese police say they have detained two Bulgarians who installed micro cameras and other devices in ATM cash terminals to obtain bank card data, for subsequent cloning and cash withdrawals, according to the Portuguese news agency The Portugal News.

The Bulgarians were arrested near a mall in Lisbon. The detained are 42 and 26 years old, and have illegally obtained about 13,000 euros.

They seized skimming devices, micro cameras and tools for assembling/manufacturing devices, counterfeit cards and card data.

