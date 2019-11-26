Death Toll in Albania Rises to 14
The Albanian Ministry of Defense said five more bodies were discovered after the major earthquake in Albania today, bringing the total death toll to 14, the Associated Press and BTA reported.
The health ministry said about 600 people were injured and some were in very serious condition.
Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said nearby countries, including Italy and Greece, have been assisting Albania with the recovery operation, while other European leaders have also offered their assistance.
