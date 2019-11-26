A Dead Deer with 7 kg of Plastic Waste in its Stomach Was Found in Thailand

Wild deer has been found dead after swallowing 7kg of plastic bags and other waste in Thailand, AFP reported.

The Asian kingdom is one of the largest plastic consumers in the world - each Thai using up to 3,000 single-use plastic bags each per year, whether for wrapping street food, takeaway coffee or packing groceries.

Until recently, plastic waste pollution has affected mostly marine life, but it already affects animals on land. Local authorities said the 10-year-old deer was discovered in a national park in Nan Province, some 600 km north of the capital city of Bangkok.