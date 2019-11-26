Canada to Pay $ 900 Million in Compensation for Victims of Sexual Harassment in the Military

The Canadian government will have to pay $ 900 million in damages to hundreds of women and men who have been the victims of aggression or sexual harassment by the armed forces, France Press reported.

The decision came after an agreement was reached with the victims. Some of them still work in the Armed Forces or the Ministry of Defense. Each individual claimant will be paid between $5,000 and $50,000. Some members may be eligible for up to $100,000 if they experienced exceptional harm such as post-traumatic stress disorder.

The agreement was reached after the victims filed a class action lawsuit in 2016 and 2017 after an independent investigation showing that there was a "culture of hostility" in the Canadian Armed Forces against women and members of the LGBT community.