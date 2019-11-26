Bulgarian President Rumen Radev signed the decree for the appointment of the new Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev.

Ivan Geshev was elected Attorney General after a vote of the SJC Plenum, receiving strong support with 20 votes in favour and 4 in against. However, the proposal for his appointment was returned by President Rumen Radev, who declined to sign the decree on the grounds that the candidate was the only one, which, in his view, led to a "formal procedure" rather than a "genuine competition".

Earlier today, President Radev held a meeting with Geshev at the Presidency building. Mr Radev reiterated that the rule of law was the most fundamental thing in a democratic state and the top prosecutor in a country was supposed to have society’s trust instead of cast doubts about his appointment.