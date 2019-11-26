Code Orange Warning of Heavy Rain Issued for Burgas Region
A Code Orange warning of heavy rain has been issued for Burgas Region. Estimates are between 35-65 l/sq.m per square.
A Code Yellow warning of heavy rain has been issued for nine regions. The warning is in place for Varna, Yambol, Sliven, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Haskovo, Kardzhali, Smolyan.
In areas with altitudes above 1200 meters, rain will be mixed with snow.
