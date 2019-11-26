Code Orange Warning of Heavy Rain Issued for Burgas Region

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 26, 2019, Tuesday // 13:38| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Code Orange Warning of Heavy Rain Issued for Burgas Region www.pixabay.com

A Code Orange warning of heavy rain has been issued for Burgas Region. Estimates are between 35-65 l/sq.m per square.

A Code Yellow warning of heavy rain has been issued for nine regions. The warning is in place for Varna, Yambol, Sliven, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Haskovo, Kardzhali, Smolyan.

In areas with altitudes above 1200 meters, rain will be mixed with snow. 

Picture Source: NIMH

 

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: NIMH, weather, rainfall, code orange, code yellow
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria