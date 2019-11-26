The UN Wants Urgent Measures to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Earth's temperature may rise by 3.4 to 3.9 degrees C by the end of the century if greenhouse gas emissions are not curtailed as early as next year, according to a report by the United Nations Environment Program.

To limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, which is the goal of the Paris Climate Agreement, greenhouse gas emissions should be reduced by 7.6% annually from next year to 2030. Thus, their total decline will be 55%.

Any delay beyond 2020 would make it impossible to meet the goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Even if the target is 2 degrees Celsius, emissions must be reduced by 2.7% annually from 2020 to 2030.

These emissions, mainly due to fossil fuels, have increased by 1.5 percent annually over the past 10 years, and there is no indication that the peak will be reached any time soon, the UN Environment Program report said. Last year, a record 55.3 gigatons of carbon emissions into the atmosphere were reached.

The world has already exceeded pre-industrial temperatures by 1 degree Celsius, unleashing an increase in climate catastrophes. Each additional half degree will increase their impact.

Experts from the United Nations Environment Program have estimated that the transition to renewable energy in the world would reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 8.1 gigatons by 2050 and the electrification of transport would reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 6.1 gigatons.