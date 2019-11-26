Bloody Protests in Iran: There Are at least 143 Killed

At least 143 demonstrators were killed across Iran since leaders ordered security forces to stamp out protests that followed fuel price rises on November 15, Amnesty International said Monday, The Israel Times reported.

Amnesty has so far reported 106 killed in Iranian protests.

The international community’s cautious and muted response to the unlawful killing of protesters is woefully inadequate,” said Philip Luther, Amnesty’s research and advocacy head for the Middle East.

Amnesty said “verified videos show security forces deliberately shooting unarmed protesters from a short distance. In some cases, protesters were shot while they were running away.”

According to the organization, the actual death toll is much higher.

So far, Iranian authorities have reported five killed - one civilian and four people from the security forces.

