Foreign Ministry: There Are no Records of Injured Bulgarians in Albania
Society | November 26, 2019, Tuesday // 13:04| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
There are no records of Bulgarians injured in the 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Albania, registered just before 4am this morning, Foreign Ministry spokesman Ivan Dimov said.
"According to the Bulgarian Embassy in Tirana, electricity and the Internet connection have been interrupted in many places in the country. A crisis headquarters has been set up and the team is ready to assist. "A consular group for mutual assistance and information has been set up in the country, to which no data on injured citizens of other countries has been received," Dimov said.
- » A Dead Deer with 7 kg of Plastic Waste in its Stomach Was Found in Thailand
- » Code Orange Warning of Heavy Rain Issued for Burgas Region
- » The UN Wants Urgent Measures to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions
- » Strong Earthquake Registered in Bosnia and Herzegovina
- » At least 6 Killed and More than 300 Injured in the Earthquake in Albania
- » 6.4 Earthquake in Albania, it Was also Felt in Bulgaria