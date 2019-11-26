Foreign Ministry: There Are no Records of Injured Bulgarians in Albania

There are no records of Bulgarians injured in the 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Albania, registered just before 4am this morning, Foreign Ministry spokesman Ivan Dimov said.

"According to the Bulgarian Embassy in Tirana, electricity and the Internet connection have been interrupted in many places in the country. A crisis headquarters has been set up and the team is ready to assist. "A consular group for mutual assistance and information has been set up in the country, to which no data on injured citizens of other countries has been received," Dimov said.