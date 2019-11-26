Europol: Bulgarian and Romanian Carriers Are Involved in Drug Trafficking

Business | November 26, 2019, Tuesday // 12:58| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Europol: Bulgarian and Romanian Carriers Are Involved in Drug Trafficking www.pixabay.com

Bulgarian and Romanian crime groups are increasingly investing in the road haulage business to facilitate the transfer of cocaine and other drugs in the European Union. This is written in the new report on the European market for illicit substances presented today by the European Monitoring Center for Drugs and the Europol Police Service.

The document states that the EU drug market has an annual turnover of at least EUR 30 billion. At least 5,000 organized crime groups directly involved in the distribution of drugs have been identified.

The report notes that despite drug measures, demand is not changing and supply is improving. Cocaine production in South America and heroin in Afghanistan is said to have reached historic highs.

The authors of the report recommend that efforts be made against the leaders of the respective criminal groups, as well as to improve the security of the EU's external borders. This is the third such report to take into account that the recommendations of 2013 and 2016 remain valid.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: drug traffciking, Bulgaria, Romania
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria