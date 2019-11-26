Strong Earthquake Registered in Bosnia and Herzegovina

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake shook Bosnia and Herzegovina at 10:20 am, the European Seismological Institute reported.

The quake's epicentre was at a depth of 10 km, 77 km south of the capital Sarajevo and 62 north of Dubrovnik.

There is no information on casualties and destruction so far.

