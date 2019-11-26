Strong Earthquake Registered in Bosnia and Herzegovina
Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 26, 2019, Tuesday // 12:32| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A 5.2 magnitude earthquake shook Bosnia and Herzegovina at 10:20 am, the European Seismological Institute reported.
The quake's epicentre was at a depth of 10 km, 77 km south of the capital Sarajevo and 62 north of Dubrovnik.
There is no information on casualties and destruction so far.
- » A Dead Deer with 7 kg of Plastic Waste in its Stomach Was Found in Thailand
- » Code Orange Warning of Heavy Rain Issued for Burgas Region
- » The UN Wants Urgent Measures to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions
- » 6.4 Earthquake in Albania, it Was also Felt in Bulgaria
- » NIMH: The Weather Will Stay Cloudy and Rainy
- » A Code Yellow Warning for Heavy Rain Issued for 7 Bulgarian Regions