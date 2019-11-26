President Radev Will Hold a Meeting with Ivan Geshev at the Presidency Building
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev will make an address related to the Supreme Judicial Council’s second vote, confirming the election of Ivan Geshev as the new Prosecutor General. The address will be at 12.05 h today at 2 Dondukov Boulevard, the President’s press office announced.
Ahead of his speech – at 11.15 h, President Radev will hold a meeting at the Presidency building with Ivan Geshev – the elected Prosecutor General, whose appointment was previously vetoed by the President with the motive that he was the only candidate for the position.
