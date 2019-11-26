At least 6 Killed and More than 300 Injured in the Earthquake in Albania

November 26, 2019, Tuesday
Bulgaria: At least 6 Killed and More than 300 Injured in the Earthquake in Albania www.pixabay.com

The 6.4-magnitude earthquake in Albania has killed six people and injured more than 300, Reuters reported.

In the town of Kurbin, a man died trying to escape the quake by jumping out the window of his home. In the town of Thumanë, two women were killed after being struck by the rubble of an apartment building. The bodies of three other victims were pulled from the wreckage of two collapsed buildings in Durres, the defence ministry said.

The fate of four Kosovo citizens who were staying in a small hotel in Durres, completely destroyed after the earthquake, is still unknown. It is possible that some of the hotel staff were killed.

 

Dozens have already been hospitalized in hospitals in the capital Tirana.

Tirana International Airport Nënë Tereza is closed.

Local media have announced that schools will be closed today.

Tags: killed, injured, Earthquake, Albania
