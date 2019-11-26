Bloomberg Resigns from UN Post over US Presidential Race

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who recently joined the Democratic presidential nomination race, is stepping down as UN special envoy for climate action, the Associated Press reported.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Bloomberg wrote to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Nov. 11 to inform him of his resignation.

The billionaire has long been a climate activist and was appointed in January 2014 as UN Special Envoy for Cities and Climate Change by then Secretary-General of the World Organization Ban Ki-moon. Guterres changed the name of his post to Special Envoy for Climate Action in March 2018.

Dujarric said Bloomberg was "a catalyst" in his role as UN special envoy to bring cities together to mobilize efforts in the fight against climate change.

In a letter to Bloomberg's resignation sent on November 11, two weeks before announcing his formal nomination for the presidential nomination, the former mayor "thanked the secretary-general for his leadership on climate change," the spokesman added.

When Bloomberg was appointed to his new post in March 2018, he said that President Donald Trump could become a "great leader" if he changed his position on global warming and did not abandon the Paris Climate Agreement. But that didn't happen. In June 2017 Trump announced that the US was leaving the Paris Agreement, fulfilling a campaign promise. However, according to the text of the agreement, no country can withdraw from the agreement in the first three years after its ratification on 4 November 2016, the AP recalls.