6.4 Earthquake in Albania, it Was also Felt in Bulgaria

A massive 6.4 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale has hit the Adriatic coast of Albania. The epicentre of the quake was 10.2 km from Shijak, NOVA reported.

The earthquake was at a depth of 20 km and occurred about 5 am.

Several buildings have collapsed due to the earthquake that has caused panic among the population.

The quake was also felt in the high parts of Blagoevgrad and Sofia.

The power supply was cut off, there was no internet connection, and the Foreign Ministry is trying to contact our compatriots in Albania, as stated in Hello Bulgaria.

#earthquake in #albania - First reported damages in #Durres - magnitude 6.4 pic.twitter.com/0gRdO34xVY