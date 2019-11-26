NIMH: The Weather Will Stay Cloudy and Rainy

Weather today will stay cloudy and rainy. There will be substantial rains at many places in the south-eastern parts of the country. Light showers will continue in the Danube Plain.

Rain will start going away firstly in the south-western areas at about noon and the skies will clear up. There will be rather moderate wind, and temporarily strong in Eastern Bulgaria coming from the north-east. In most of the country the maximum temperatures will be between 8° and 13°C, and lower in some places of Northern Bulgaria. The atmospheric pressure is lower than the average for November and it will slightly drop further.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.

