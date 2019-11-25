Atlantic Council: Boyko Borissov's Statement He Wouldn't Allow a NATO Black Sea Military Base on the Territory of the Country Doesn't fit a NATO Member

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov's words to journalists on his way to the US that he would not allow a NATO Black Sea military base on the territory of Bulgaria have drawn criticism from the Atlantic Council in Bulgaria, BNR reported.

They said that such a statement did not fit what a prime minister of a NATO Member should say. Only a neutral country trying to balance between NATO and Russia could say such a thing, but not Bulgaria, whose commitments to the allies require it to be a secure, worthy and reliable member of the Alliance. With that said, the Prime Minister's to the US actually began with a mistake, the Atlantic Council is convinced.