Revolution in Technology: Device Detects 13 Types of Cancer from a Single Drop of Blood

Japan's Toshiba Corporation has developed technology to detect 13 types of cancer from a single drop of blood with 99 percent accuracy, the company announced Monday, TASS reported.

The method is designed to examine the types and concentration of microRNA molecules secreted in blood from cancer cells.

The test takes 2 hours and will be used to detect gastric, esophageal, lung, liver, biliary tract, pancreatic, bowel, ovarian, prostate, bladder and breast cancers as well as sarcoma and glioma.

The device works efficiently even in the earliest stages of cancer.