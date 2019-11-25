Revolution in Technology: Device Detects 13 Types of Cancer from a Single Drop of Blood

Society » HEALTH | November 25, 2019, Monday // 16:25| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Revolution in Technology: Device Detects 13 Types of Cancer from a Single Drop of Blood www.pixabay.com

Japan's Toshiba Corporation has developed technology to detect 13 types of cancer from a single drop of blood with 99 percent accuracy, the company announced Monday, TASS reported.

The method is designed to examine the types and concentration of microRNA molecules secreted in blood from cancer cells.

The test takes 2 hours and will be used to detect gastric, esophageal, lung, liver, biliary tract, pancreatic, bowel, ovarian, prostate, bladder and breast cancers as well as sarcoma and glioma.

The device works efficiently even in the earliest stages of cancer.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: blood, cancer, test, device, Toshiba
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria