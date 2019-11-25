Taylor Swift Broke Michael Jackson's Record at the American Music Awards

Bulgaria: Taylor Swift Broke Michael Jackson's Record at the American Music Awards Photo by Raphael Lovaski on Unsplash

American country pop artist Taylor Swift is the undisputed winner of this year's. She received the prizes in 6 categories, surpassing the current record for the total number of awards at the American Music Awards, which belonged to Michael Jackson, Reuters reports.

This year, Taylor Swift won the awards for Artist of the year, Favourite music video, Favourite female artist (pop/rock), Favourite album (pop/rock) and Favourite artist (adult contemporary)  She also received the honorary award for Artist of the Decade.

Taylor Swift won six awards at this year's American Music Awards, taking her all-time total to 29, surpassing Michael Jackson's record of 24, RTE reported.

The Phenomenon of the Year, Billie Eilish, won two awards - for New artist of the year and Favourite artist (alternative rock).

 

 
 
 
